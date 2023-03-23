Leilani Simon making first appearance in court Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will make her first appearance in court Thursday morning on the 19 count indictment that was handed down back in December.

Simon is charged with felony murder in the death of her son, Quinton. She initially reported him missing, and weeks later, his remains were found in a landfill.

The indictment says Leilani assaulted her son with an object resulting in serious injury, causing his death, and then placed his body in a dumpster.

The charges against her include one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealment of the death of another and more than a dozen counts of making a false statements to police.

We are learning that Simon’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss four of the counts of making false statements, as well as a motion claiming that prosecutors didn’t share enough information in the indictment to justify the three murder charges.

Simon is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning, and we expect that this is the first time that she will physically be in a courtroom.

Judge Tammy Stokes issued an order earlier this week, allowing Simon to be dressed in regular clothes in the courtroom.

Since Quinton Simon disappeared in October, his story has gained national attention. Now, the defense is concerned about Simon getting a fair trial and the judge has agreed there will not be a livestream allowed.

However, as far as recording hearings to be played back later, Judge Stokes said she’ll make a ruling on that later. We expect to hear more about some of those rules Thursday morning in court.

Then, later Thursday morning, Leilani will appear in court for her bond hearing first and then her arraignment.

WTOC will be inside the courtroom as she makes her first appearance on the indictment. We will keep you updated on air and online with what is happening inside. Court is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

View a timeline of the case below:

