Harlem community comes together to rally for Westin

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bilateral congenital hip dysplasia affects about one in every 1,000 births.

That’s when a baby’s ball and socket joint at the hip doesn’t form properly. For one special boy in Harlem, this means he can’t play like a normal kid or have a normal third birthday party, but his mom is putting together a parade for his party.

We sat down with Westin and his mom to hear how they want to pull this off.

“He’s the sunshine of our life,” said Amber King.

She loves playing with her son Westin. But lately, playtime has looked different.

“He can’t get down and go play, and that was a total shock to him,” she said.

Westin spends a lot of his time in this stroller. He lost his ability to walk. “The doctor told us that both of his hips were dislocated and that he would require major surgery for both of his hips,” said King.

In the last two months, Westin has had two major surgeries. While he recovers, he won’t be able to celebrate his third birthday in a traditional way, but his mom thinks it’ll still be a great day.

“I think it’ll be a great surprise. I think he’ll be very shocked and happy,” said King.

King posted on social media to see if a few people would drive by and say hello. She didn’t expect the response she got.

“It blew me out of the park, like the whole community has come together, multiple businesses through Harlem, through Augusta,” she said.

King says the post blew up, and now she expects at least 50cars to parade by their house. She hopes he’ll see just how much he’s loved on his birthday.

“In years to come, I just hope it’s a great memory for him,” said King.

She says Westin should be able to walk again in a few months after he recovers.

They’re meeting Saturday around 6:30 p.m. at Harlem City Park. She says a police escort will get it started.

