Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy dense fog possible overnight into early Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Morning lows Thursday will be above average in the low 50s with patchy dense fog around sunrise. Afternoon highs will be much warmer in the mid-80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

The warmer weather continues Friday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Our next front will bring a decent chance for rain Saturday. Timing right now looks to be mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Lightning and heavy rain are possible at times with rain ahead of the front, but we are not expecting severe weather. It will be breezy as the front moves through Saturday and highs will stay warm near 80. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 12-18 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday morning looks dry with lows in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Rain chances for Sunday currently look to be late afternoon with higher rain chances into Sunday night. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates because rain timing will likely change as we get closer to the weekend!

