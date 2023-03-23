Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight with comfortable temperatures remaining the 60s and 50s after sunset through early Friday. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

The warmer weather continues Friday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Our next front will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Timing right now looks to be mid-morning into the afternoon. Lightning and heavy rain are possible at times with rain ahead of the front, but the severe weather threat remains low. It will be breezy as the front moves through Saturday and highs will stay warm near 80. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 12-18 mph with higher gusts.

Saturday night into Sunday morning looks dry with lows in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Rain chances for Sunday currently look to be in the afternoon with higher rain chances into Sunday night. Rain will be driven by the front from Saturday that stalls over the region. There is a low flash flood risk Sunday into Monday for flood prone areas. Rain totals between Saturday and Monday look to be between 1-2″ with some areas 2″+. Where the front stalls will influence when and where rain chances will be highest Sunday - so stay updated on the forecast because timing and impacts could change.

Wet weather will continue early next week with the stalled front over the region. Rain looks likely Monday and Tuesday early next week before a strong front moves through and clears us out by next Wednesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday but drop into the 60s by Wednesday behind the front.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. Storms will be possible Saturday ahead of our next front. (WRDW)

