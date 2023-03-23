Submit Photos/Videos
Crash on I-20 causes lane closures

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has responded a crash crash on Interstate 20 eastbound Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:57 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Two lanes are blocked near mile marker 198 eastbound, according to dispatch.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

