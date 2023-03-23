Submit Photos/Videos
Bridgestone employees team up to Clean Up Aiken!

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken is looking cleaner after some volunteers stepped in to spruce it up.

More than 70 Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations employees grabbed some yard equipment and got to work.

It’s in partnership with the non-profit, ‘Clean Up Aiken!’.

The two joined forces to clean up six miles along Bettis Academy Road. The organization is calling it the largest volunteer clean-up in the history of Clean Up Aiken!.

“When a company like Bridgestone says they need help, we’ll come out, map the road carefully, making sure there are safe places to park and work. And then everyone gets an assignment,” said Kic Young co-director. Clean Up Aiken! says it continuously promotes with local businesses and organizations in Aiken County.

