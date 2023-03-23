Augusta mayor leads community-wide trash pickup

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local volunteers will join the office of Mayor Garnett L. Johnson for a community-wide trash cleanup Saturday.

Volunteers and city officials will be cleaning up trash across the city as part of the mayor’s initiative to clean up and beautify Augusta-Richmond County.

“One of my major initiatives is to clean up Augusta,” Johnson said. “If you drive around Augusta, you see litter everywhere. We need to take pride in our city, and that starts with cleaning up the trash. It’s time to remind residents and visitors why Augusta is called the Garden City.”

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St., where they will collect supplies before going out into the community.

The event will conclude at noon with a volunteer appreciation cookout beginning at 1 p.m.

Cleanup locations include Lake Olmstead, Damascus Road, Powell Road, Morgan Road, Lumpkin Road at Old McDuffie Road, Rosier Road at Windsor Spring Road, Boy Scout Road at Skinner Mill Road, Hephzibah McBean Road, R.A. Dent Boulevard and Horsehoe Road.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.