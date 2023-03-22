Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: FCC cracks down on spam texts

What the Tech: FCC cracks down on spam calls
What the Tech: FCC cracks down on spam calls(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Federal Communications Commission is taking on scammers using text messages to spam random people. In the past several years the number of spam text message reports increased by over 500%.

Last week, the FCC announced new rules going into place to prevent spam text messages from being delivered to verified phone numbers.

The new rules about scam texts are similar to rules set in place by the FCC about robocalls. It puts the responsibility of stopping them on the wireless carriers.

This new rule calls on wireless companies to verify a text is coming from an actual phone that can and has sent text messages. Otherwise, the message won’t go through.

MORE COVERAGE FORM NEWS 12:

The idea is to prevent scammers from texting hundreds of numbers simultaneously using computer software.

Scam texting is a bigger problem than robocalls which are, for the most part, only annoying. Scam calls are often labeled as “likely spam” so you can ignore them. Scam texts, on the other hand, are always seen by the person getting one. They’re also more dangerous because they usually contain links to malicious websites.

The use of scam texts is called “smishing.” Some try to get you to open a link that can ask you to log in to an account which would give the scammers your account username and password.

MORE | Gold Cross ending month-to-month ambulance contract

These are often texts pretending to be from a delivery driver saying your package is on hold, or texts from someone pretending to have the wrong number.

What you can do right now to help the FCC and carriers block numbers is to report them. When you get a scam text, don’t respond. Delete and report it which should prevent the number from sending other text messages. The FCC’s new rule for wireless carriers goes into effect after allowing for public comment on the plan.

In the meantime, if you receive a spam or scam text message, the FCC asks that you forward it to the number 7726, or SPAM.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

SRP Park
For 3 games, GreenJackets to play as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta
Here’s how you can have fun on National Goof-Off Day
Here’s how you can have some local fun on National Goof-Off Day
Augusta homeless
Helping the homeless goes deeper than food and shelter, Salvation Army finds
Learn more about thousands of cases dropped by local judges