‘A struggle each day’: Family fights for justice after daughter killed in hit-and-run

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is fighting for justice after their daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Richland Avenue.

The driver, Holly Worley, was arrested, convicted, and charged. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years of probation for the killing. But, the victim’s family doesn’t feel the punishment is enough.

The Little family tells us they’re having a hard time trying to understand how four years in prison was enough for the death of their 20-year-old daughter.

They’re sharing her story and hoping someone hears their plea--for harsher sentences with hit-and-runs.

Since Alexa Little was six years old, she and her dad Jason were always together. He has pictures of his daughter lining the walls.

“Her smile would brighten up a room,” he said.

But the light in Alexa’s room stays off. Jason says things are quieter around the house.

“Every day is literally a struggle each day,” he said.

Alexa turned 20 years old in July of 2022. She was visiting her boyfriend in Aiken when Jason’s phone started ringing.

“It’s something you never expect to hear is a phone call that your daughter is no longer here,” he said.

At around 9:45 p.m., Alexa and her boyfriend were walking to Walmart to get a candle.

That’s when Worley hit both Alexa and her boyfriend.

“Alexa never even saw the car. She was about 20 feet in the grass and she crossed two lanes of traffic into the grass and hit them then sped off,” said Jason. “She had no intentions of stopping or helping.”

Worley took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in prison with five years of probation.

“No amount of time will bring her back, but four years is kind of an insult to lose someone like that. I’m really hoping to see that justice gets served for my daughter Alexa,” said Jason.

Right now, they’re looking to see if the sentencing can be changed or looked into.

