Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘A struggle each day’: Family fights for justice after daughter killed in hit-and-run

Jason Little, Alexa Little
Jason Little, Alexa Little(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is fighting for justice after their daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Richland Avenue.

The driver, Holly Worley, was arrested, convicted, and charged. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years of probation for the killing. But, the victim’s family doesn’t feel the punishment is enough.

The Little family tells us they’re having a hard time trying to understand how four years in prison was enough for the death of their 20-year-old daughter.

They’re sharing her story and hoping someone hears their plea--for harsher sentences with hit-and-runs.

Since Alexa Little was six years old, she and her dad Jason were always together. He has pictures of his daughter lining the walls.

“Her smile would brighten up a room,” he said.

MORE | Helping the homeless goes deeper than food and shelter, Salvation Army finds

But the light in Alexa’s room stays off. Jason says things are quieter around the house.

“Every day is literally a struggle each day,” he said.

Alexa turned 20 years old in July of 2022. She was visiting her boyfriend in Aiken when Jason’s phone started ringing.

“It’s something you never expect to hear is a phone call that your daughter is no longer here,” he said.

At around 9:45 p.m., Alexa and her boyfriend were walking to Walmart to get a candle.

MORE | 2 teachers investigated over how they got students’ attention

That’s when Worley hit both Alexa and her boyfriend.

“Alexa never even saw the car. She was about 20 feet in the grass and she crossed two lanes of traffic into the grass and hit them then sped off,” said Jason. “She had no intentions of stopping or helping.”

Worley took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in prison with five years of probation.

“No amount of time will bring her back, but four years is kind of an insult to lose someone like that. I’m really hoping to see that justice gets served for my daughter Alexa,” said Jason.

Right now, they’re looking to see if the sentencing can be changed or looked into.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

Edgefield County School District
Edgefield County school board approves employee signing bonuses
Richmond County patrol car
WATCH: Viral video of Richmond County patrol car
Augusta homeless
Helping the homeless goes deeper than food and shelter, Salvation Army finds
Evans Middle School in Georgia
7 Evans Middle School students charged with possession
What the Tech: FCC cracks down on spam calls
What the Tech: FCC cracks down on spam text messages