The story behind viral video of Richmond County patrol car

A video made the rounds on TikTok overnight, showing what appeared to be a stolen patrol car from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The video has since been taken down, but it still raised questions. In a statement, the sheriff’s office clarified the patrol car was not stolen. We talked to the woman in the video and the woman who filmed it.

They want those to know the intent behind this was only a joke. After their video started getting clicks, they say the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told them they thought it was funny too.

“Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they know where they thought it was funny themselves. Everybody you know, making this bigger than what it is. I don’t know why. It was just jokes, pranks, laugh a little,” said Ammarie Hill.

Hill filmed the clips for the video, making it seem like her friend, Letoria Jenkins stole the patrol car.

WATCH IT HERE:

“When I jumped in a car, I thought it was real funny whatsoever. I rolled the window down. I can see her recording. We just thought it was funny, but I was scared, so I hopped right back out,” said Jenkins.

Two days later, they saw an opportunity to stage Jenkins fleeing the scene.

“Flashing lights and let me run out and make it look good or whatever,” said Jenkins.

Hill put the clips together and posted it.

“Comments, comments, calls, comments. I’m like oh my God, this was going far,” said Hill.

The sheriff’s office found out quickly.

Hill said: “A day later after I posted I got a knock at the door from the detective. I was like, oh God, please don’t let it be about this video.”

They were questioned and shortly both parties understood this was all a joke.

Jenkins said: “It was staged. It was actually a prank. He actually thought it was funny.”

Hill said: “Everyone was a little riled up. Ninety percent of people think is funny and of course, it’s that li’l 10 percent. We just here to clear this up.”

The sheriff’s office says they aren’t going to comment on this incident other than the initial statement saying an investigation was initiated and determined the patrol car wasn’t stolen.

