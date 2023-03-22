PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction

Submit Photos/Videos
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PEMBROKE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia confirmed to FOX Carolina that a Facebook post featured household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

The auction will be held Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Auction warehouse in Pembroke. They do not offer online or absentee bidding.

Liberty Auction posted more than 180 photos of items up for auction on Thursday but said not everything shown is from Moselle.

Below are photos of some of the items that Liberty Auction confirmed came from the Murdaugh property:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

