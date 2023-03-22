Lowery wins special election for Richmond County school board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a special election Tuesday to fill a seat on the Richmond County Board of Education, voters have chosen who they want to represent District 6.

Ed Lowery won the election with 79 votes or 64.75%, with opponent Laura Green receiving 43 votes or 35.25%.

In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for the seat and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education.

He died just days after winning that election before being sworn into his position.

At a meeting in January, the board voted to allow A.K. Hasan, the board member for District 6 before Robinson was elected, to fill that seat until after the special election.

The Richmond County Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the election results in a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday at 2029 Lumpkin Road.

