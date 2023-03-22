Here’s how you can have some local fun on National Goof-Off Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today isn’t just hump-day. It’s also National Goof Off Day.

If you want to goof-off outside today, make sure you bring a light jacket as the high is 71 degrees and the low is 58 degrees.

To start off your day of goofing, watch this goofy video.

Here are some other things you can do in Augusta with friends and family to goof off.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.