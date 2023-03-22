Here’s how you can have some local fun on National Goof-Off Day
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today isn’t just hump-day. It’s also National Goof Off Day.
If you want to goof-off outside today, make sure you bring a light jacket as the high is 71 degrees and the low is 58 degrees.
To start off your day of goofing, watch this goofy video.
Here are some other things you can do in Augusta with friends and family to goof off.
- Putt-Putt - Wacky Wednesdays: Buy two attractions, get one free
- Mastermind Escape Games - Weekday discount of 10% off any one-hour game
- DEFY Augusta - Jump it out for a 90-minute jump for $22
- Topgolf - 5 p.m. to close is $42 per bay for up to 6 players
- Bowlero Augusta - Half-price arcade games and unlimited night strike bowling for $18
- Stars and Strikes - Wild Wednesdays: $2 per person per bowling game and $3 per person laser tag
- Dahman’s Revenge Room - Pick your choice of destruction from $25 to $55 depending on your choice
- Broad Axe Throwing - Have a drink and throw some axes starting at $25 per person
- Active Climbing Augusta - Have a climbing day starting at $25 for your first time
- Hilltop Riding Stable - Take horse riding lessons or go on a guided trail starting at $40
- Tire City Potters - Create ceramics starting at $60 for a session
- Dave and Busters - Eat and play games at half-price during happy hour on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.
- Music Bingo - Head over to Vance’s Bakery Bar starting at 8 p.m.
- Karaoke - Monterrey in Evans starting at 6 p.m.
- Top Dawg Tavern - Kids Club starting at 5:30 p.m.
- World of Beer - Trivia night starting at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.