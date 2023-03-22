Helping the homeless goes deeper than food and shelter, Salvation Army finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most people are only a paycheck away from homelessness, says a spokesperson from the Salvation Army of Augusta – driving home how dire the problem can be.

The Salvation Army is there to offer immediate relief as food, clothing, blankets, bedding and toiletries.

But there’s a greater need.

“We also want to help solve any issues that are hindering people from living well,” said Chris Bailey, spokesman for the local Salvation Army.

That’s why the Salvation Army gives people a chance to meet with a caseworker in a one-on-one setting.

Last year, the local organization served more than 520,000 meals and provided more than 21,000 beds for a night. And a resource fair last month helped more than 60 people.

“There is no one cause for homelessness. It could be the loss of a job, an argument with a loved one, the death of a family member, instability issues, or just a simple mistake that has grown into a more serious issue,” Bailey says.

One way the Salvation Army fights homelessness is monthly distribution events like one that will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St.

Derek Dugan, director of development for the local Salvation Army, says alongside every meal and every item distributed will be a caseworker who develops a plan.

And you can help.

“When you donate money, the Salvation Army of Augusta is able to do more with it than most,” Bailey said. “We purchase items in bulk and are able to feed, clothe and shelter folks very efficiently.”

In addition to money, the organization is seeking donations of detergents, cleaning supplies, towels and washcloths in April, as well as fans and water in May.

Friday’s distribution is one in a series being offered on the last Friday of every month.

“Your support at this event will help many rather than just a person asking for cash at an intersection. That is what real help for the homeless looks like,” Dugan says.

