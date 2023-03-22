Grovetown Police looking for missing 13-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old female.

Sara McBride was last seen at around midnight Wednesday at her residence on Whiskey Road. She was wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants.

McBride is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information of McBride’s location, please contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.

