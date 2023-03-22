Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grovetown Police looking for missing 13-year-old

The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing...
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old female., Sara McBride.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old female.

Sara McBride was last seen at around midnight Wednesday at her residence on Whiskey Road. She was wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants.

McBride is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information of McBride’s location, please contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for March 22
Augusta looks at costs to tear down troubled boathouse
Special election held for Blythe mayor, council member
Special election held for Blythe mayor, council member