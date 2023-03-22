Gold Cross ending month-to-month ambulance contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Central EMS hurriedly prepares to take over ambulance service in Augusta, the current provider plans to pull out even before Central was planning to start.

Central has been seeing May 8 as its start date, but current provider Gold Cross just told the city it’s pulling out on April 21.

Gold Cross said Wednesday it sent notice to the city to inform the mayor, interim city administrator and city leaders that Gold Cross would be terminating its month-to-month agreement on that date.

The 30-day notice is required under the month-to-month contract Gold Cross is operating under.

Gold Cross has been providing ambulance service here for years but told the city a few months ago it needed higher subsidies to afford to stay. The city refused, and Gold Cross decided to pull out. State officials selected Central as the next ambulance provider, and Gold Cross went to a month-to-month contract during the transition.

Central has been saying it’ll be ready to start May 8, but that’s well after Gold Cross says it’s ending its contract.

It’s unclear what that discrepancy will mean for the city, but a news release from Gold Cross seemed upbeat.

“Let me assure you that Gold Cross isn’t going anywhere,” CEO Vince Brogdon said in a statement. “We are and will continue to be in this community! Providing quality service and playing our part in taking care of our citizens.”

Gold Cross continues as the EMS provider in Columbia County and Jefferson County as well as offering backup service elsewhere.

“Gold Cross will also continue to be the leading provider for contracted non-emergency transportation throughout the entire community,” the news release stated.

“With rising costs and after discussions with management within the company, we just felt it would no longer be beneficial to either party to continue the month-to-month contract with the city,” Brogdon said. “With the new company that was awarded the zone coming in, we will work hard to help with a smooth transition in any way we can. Please know that I care deeply for this community. As I grew up here, went to school here, and worked here in this community. I will always keep the door open to help our citizens in any way I can; even if I am not the zone provider.”

Central has been fast-tracking its efforts to staff up.

As of earlier this week, Central was looking to fill 100 to 135 positions – up to 100 of them full-time. EMTs, paramedics, mechanics, and some in-office staff are all needed.

Central Emergency Medical Service President Gary Coker said earlier this week: “I’m pleased with the progress that we’ve made on hiring, and I’m assured that we’ll be fully staffed and ready to go the first week of May.”

As a competitive edge, while operating next to Gold Cross, Central is offering matched or above-average incomes for their hires. Gold Cross pays employees $46,000 to $53,000 and paramedics about $66,000, according to Gold Cross Director of Business Development Mike Meyers.

