Five people dead, including three children after shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at a Whitetail Circle residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

A source close to the investigation tells WIS a father was dropping his kids back off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw her new boyfriend there.

That is when the dad shot the kids, the boyfriend, and himself according to investigators.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright released this statement following the loss of the three children:

Sumter School District is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

