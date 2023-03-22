Edgefield County school board approves employee signing bonuses

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District says full-time and part-time employees will receive a signing bonus for next school year.

On Feb. 14, the school board met and approved a $1,000 signing bonus for full-time employees who sign a contract or letter of agreement to continue their employment during the 2023-24 school year. Part-time employees will receive a $500 signing bonus.

“Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school district’s students and families,” stated ECSD Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman in a message delivered to ECSD employees on March 15. “We look forward to ‘Growing Greatness’ with you again during the 2023-2024 school year.”

Also recently, the school board approved a decrease of six mills from the school district’s debt service millage for the second consecutive school year. The current debt service millage for Edgefield County stands at 44 mills. This is a decrease in debt service millage from 56 mills two years ago.

Additionally, for the fourth consecutive school year, school operations millage did not increase.

A month later, the school district announces the year’s fiscal excellence and the return of money to county taxpayers.

“Based on the current needs of the school district our recommendation was to return those mills as a relief to the taxpayer,” stated Assistant Superintendent, David Fallaw said.

