Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly to partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday with a low chance for a light shower - most of the CSRA should stay dry during the majority of the day. Highs will be more seasonal and reach the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be above average in the low 50s. Afternoon highs will be much warmer in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

The warmer weather continues Friday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Our next front will bring a decent chance for rain Saturday. Timing right now looks to be mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Lightning and heavy rain are possible at times with rain ahead of the front, but we are not expecting severe weather. It will be breezy as the front moves through Saturday and highs will stay warm near 80. Most of Sunday looks dry with highs near 80 - but a few showers could show up late in the day into Sunday night. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

