Augusta airport cuts ribbon on state’s 1st plane-charging station

Just ahead of Masters week and an accompanying increase in direct flights to and from places across the U.S., Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting on the first electric plane-charging station in Georgia.

The station has been constructed in partnership with BETA Technologies and Georgia Power.

It includes a charger for electric aircraft inside the airfield fence, as well as three dual-port chargers for electric ground vehicles in the short-term and general aviation parking lots.

The chargers are designed to be compatible with various types of electric aircraft. With this, the airport has implemented infrastructure that will power the next generation of transportation.

Augusta Regional Airport on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting on the first electric plane-charging station in Georgia.(Contributed)

Representatives from AGS, BETA Technologies, Georgia Power and the Georgia Department of Transportation delivered remarks at the ribbon-cutting.

“We’ve seen nearly every mode of transportation go electric over the past decade, and aviation is next,” said Nate Ward of BETA Technologies. “In order to support this shift to electrification, we need to make sure charging infrastructure is as reliable and accessible as possible. We are thrilled to have forward-looking partners like the Augusta Regional Airport and Georgia Power invest in this infrastructure that will support operations today and for generations to come.”

The charging station comes just in time for the annual influx in traffic during Masters week.

American and Delta airlines have boosted capacity and non-stop flights during the week of the golf tournament, and the airport just unveiled a new logo, as well.

