Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amid property tax season, local expert shares information

By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Property tax season is right around the corner and a local private wealth advisor shares information on what you should know and some moves that you should make before April 1.

According to Will Rogers, each county is different when it comes to property taxes.

Richmond County

Richmond County offers an S one, which is a regular homestead exemption. Most people can get it, which is $2,000.

If you’re 62-years-old and your net income is under $10,000, there’s the S three, where you get a partial school exemption.

If you’re 65-years-old, there’s an H two, a homestead exemption, and it exempts you from the educational taxes.

There are other breaks within Richmond County that include disabled individuals, as well as surviving spouses of a firefighter or public servant who died in action.

Columbia County

Columbia county is similar to Richmond County but has a few different things.

Columbia County has an L three, which means if you’re 62-years-old, you get a $40,000 deduction if your income is less than $15,000 a year.

If you’re 70-years-old, the L six exemption, there’s no income limits for age 70.

Residents 70-year-old can get an exemption from all of the education taxes.

Other tax breaks include if you are disabled, disabled veteran, or a surviving spouse of a deceased military member.

Aiken and Edgefield counties

In South Carolina, the regular homestead exemption for residents is $50,000.

South Carolina doesn’t have the over age 65, over age 70 or military members, like Georgia residents.

If you need more clarity on property taxes, talk to your local tax commissioner for the county you live in or visit your county websites.

Rogers says to not procrastinate, as the deadline is quickly approaching.

The deadline for property taxes and paperwork is April 1.

For more information, visit Will Rogers’ website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, hot dog sandwiches, and more!
Lewiston Road
Lewiston Road project bringing more changes in coming days
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County moves forward with study on becoming a city
MM
We workout with Jay Moore!