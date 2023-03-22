Amid property tax season, local expert shares information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Property tax season is right around the corner and a local private wealth advisor shares information on what you should know and some moves that you should make before April 1.

According to Will Rogers, each county is different when it comes to property taxes.

Richmond County

Richmond County offers an S one, which is a regular homestead exemption. Most people can get it, which is $2,000.

If you’re 62-years-old and your net income is under $10,000, there’s the S three, where you get a partial school exemption.

If you’re 65-years-old, there’s an H two, a homestead exemption, and it exempts you from the educational taxes.

There are other breaks within Richmond County that include disabled individuals, as well as surviving spouses of a firefighter or public servant who died in action.

Columbia County

Columbia county is similar to Richmond County but has a few different things.

Columbia County has an L three, which means if you’re 62-years-old, you get a $40,000 deduction if your income is less than $15,000 a year.

If you’re 70-years-old, the L six exemption, there’s no income limits for age 70.

Residents 70-year-old can get an exemption from all of the education taxes.

Other tax breaks include if you are disabled, disabled veteran, or a surviving spouse of a deceased military member.

Aiken and Edgefield counties

In South Carolina, the regular homestead exemption for residents is $50,000.

South Carolina doesn’t have the over age 65, over age 70 or military members, like Georgia residents.

If you need more clarity on property taxes, talk to your local tax commissioner for the county you live in or visit your county websites.

Rogers says to not procrastinate, as the deadline is quickly approaching.

The deadline for property taxes and paperwork is April 1.

