7 Evans Middle School students charged with possession

Evans Middle School in Georgia
Evans Middle School in Georgia(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several Evans Middle School students landed in trouble Wednesday over illegal substances, according to the Columbia County School District.

Police were alerted to reports of students allegedly in possession of illegal substances at school, the district said in a letter to parents.

Upon further investigation, seven students have been charged with possession of illegal substances, according to the district. The students will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

There was no disruption to the school day, and operations continued as normal.

It’s already been a busy week for law enforcement officers at local schools.

In the Richmond County School System, Laney High School parents were told in a letter that a gun was found Monday in a student’s book bag during an administrative search on the campus at 1339 Laney Walker Blvd.

Richmond County School System police recovered the weapon and formally charged the student, parents were told in the letter. The incident is being addressed by law enforcement and the district’s code of conduct.

And a gun was discovered Tuesday inside a vehicle on the Grovetown High School campus, parents were told in a letter.

It was found after three students were seen in a vehicle, unauthorized, in the school parking lot.

Upon further investigation, a firearm was found in the car under a seat and was immediately secured away from the students, the Columbia County School District said.

The responsible party has been charged with possession of a firearm on campus and possession of Schedule I narcotics, the district said.

The students will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct.

