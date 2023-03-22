For 3 games, GreenJackets to play as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their new alternate identity in partnership with Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup).

For three days in the 2023 season, the GreenJackets will be playing as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta - the “Augusta Wild Turkeys.”

“We are extremely excited for this transformation and for the opportunity to honor the Hispanic community in such a fun and unique way,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets general manager.

Launched in 2018, the Copa de la Diversión program is an initiative designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams’ local Hispanic communities.

On the special days, Augusta players will wear special gear including jerseys and hats with the alternative logo. Additionally, SRP Park will transform into a celebration of culture, with a grill cart takeover featuring local Latino vendors.

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta (Contributed)

The Augusta GreenJackets will host three Copa de la Diversión games this season: April 30 at 1:35 p.m., May 25 at 7:05 p.m. and June 10 at 6:05 p.m.

The wild turkey is South Carolina’s state game bird.

Single-game tickets for these games are on sale now at greenjacketsbaseball.com To bring a group to SRP Park, contact Yari Natal at YNatal@greenjacketsbaseball.com. Pavos Salvajes merchandise can be found at https://bit.ly/Pavos-Salvajes-AUG.

