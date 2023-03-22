Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

For 3 games, GreenJackets to play as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta

SRP Park
SRP Park(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TELEMUNDO AUGUSTA: Lee esta noticia en español

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their new alternate identity in partnership with Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup).

For three days in the 2023 season, the GreenJackets will be playing as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta - the “Augusta Wild Turkeys.”

MORE | Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake

“We are extremely excited for this transformation and for the opportunity to honor the Hispanic community in such a fun and unique way,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets general manager.

Launched in 2018, the Copa de la Diversión program is an initiative designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams’ local Hispanic communities.

On the special days, Augusta players will wear special gear including jerseys and hats with the alternative logo. Additionally, SRP Park will transform into a celebration of culture, with a grill cart takeover featuring local Latino vendors.

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta
Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta(Contributed)

The Augusta GreenJackets will host three Copa de la Diversión games this season: April 30 at 1:35 p.m., May 25 at 7:05 p.m. and June 10 at 6:05 p.m.

The wild turkey is South Carolina’s state game bird.

Single-game tickets for these games are on sale now at greenjacketsbaseball.com To bring a group to SRP Park, contact Yari Natal at YNatal@greenjacketsbaseball.com. Pavos Salvajes merchandise can be found at https://bit.ly/Pavos-Salvajes-AUG.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

USC Aiken electronic sports
USC Aiken welcomes electronic sports competitors this week
“EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters”
Augusta National Golf Club to host Road to the Masters Invitational
Drew Passmore's Little League jersey was retired.
6 years after death, teen baseball player is touching lives
North Augusta Lady Jackets
North Augusta leaders to honor champion girls basketball team