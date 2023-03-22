Submit Photos/Videos
2 teachers investigated over how they got students’ attention

Stevens Creek Elementary, Martinez, Ga.
Stevens Creek Elementary, Martinez, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teachers at Stevens Creek Elementary are being investigated over techniques that don’t meet administrators’ approval.

“We are notifying you of an investigation into the use of a sound-emitting video played in two classrooms,” parents were notified Wednesday in a letter from the Columbia County School District. “School administration was made aware of concerns regarding two teachers utilizing a sound frequency tone to get the attention of students in the class.”

MORE | Guns found in book bag at Laney High, car at Grovetown High

Educators at Stevens Creek “are expected to maintain a level of professionalism that is beyond reproach, and the use of applications such as these are not condoned for use in our school,” parents were told.

The incidents are under investigation.

“Please rest assured that the health, well-being and safety of students and staff is always a top priority, and we work hard to create a positive environment for learning for our students,” the letter stated.

