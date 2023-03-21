Warnock pushes bill to make sure Coast Guard vets get full benefits

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is pushing new legislation to fix an error that excluded Coast Guard members from a tax break for military members.

The bipartisan bill will ensure Coast Guard veterans receive the full benefits they earned through their service.

It fixes an error in the Combat-injured Veterans Tax Fairness Act of 2016 that excluded Coast Guard veterans from a tax break that applies to combat-related severance benefits.

“Our servicemembers are the best of us, and the Coast Guard is no exception. It’s our duty to ensure all veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” Warnock said.

“Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Capitol should be eager to get this done.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.