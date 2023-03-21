Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in Augusta drive-by shooting on Henry Circle

Dominique Harris
Dominique Harris(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a drive-by shooting last week.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 8 a.m. March 15 in the 2000 block of Henry Circle, according to authorities.

The victim stated that her black 2019 Nissan Sentra that was parked in front of her residence was damaged by gunshots, but no injuries were reported, deputies said.

I-TEAM | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear

The victim stated her doorbell camera showed a white Jeep Patriot passing in front of her residence toward Ruby Drive, deputies said, and captured what appeared to be three gunshots.

Further investigation revealed the driver’s-side rear door had been hit by a bullet, but no shell casings were found, according to authorities.

MORE | 2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub

An hour after deputies investigated the scene, the victim called to tell authorities she went to the place of work of the suspect, who was known to the victim, and found a white Jeep Patriot at the location, according to authorities.

The suspect, Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to Richmond County jail records. He also faced a state court bench warrant.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Local angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Xavier Hatcher
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Alexandra Howell was arrested Monday on charges including murder/homicide by child abuse and...
SENSITIVE LANGUAGE: Alexandra Howell was arrested Monday on charges for the dead of her daughter.
Robert Stanley
Driver sentenced for killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- World Down Syndrome Day, Finland, and more!
MM
Dr. Beth McQuiston and Kathy Dieringer teaches us what we need to know about concussions