Suspect arrested in Augusta drive-by shooting on Henry Circle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a drive-by shooting last week.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 8 a.m. March 15 in the 2000 block of Henry Circle, according to authorities.

The victim stated that her black 2019 Nissan Sentra that was parked in front of her residence was damaged by gunshots, but no injuries were reported, deputies said.

The victim stated her doorbell camera showed a white Jeep Patriot passing in front of her residence toward Ruby Drive, deputies said, and captured what appeared to be three gunshots.

Further investigation revealed the driver’s-side rear door had been hit by a bullet, but no shell casings were found, according to authorities.

An hour after deputies investigated the scene, the victim called to tell authorities she went to the place of work of the suspect, who was known to the victim, and found a white Jeep Patriot at the location, according to authorities.

The suspect, Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to Richmond County jail records. He also faced a state court bench warrant.

