Student caught with gun at Laney High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was caught with a gun at Laney High School, according to the Richmond County School System.

Parents were told in a letter that the gun was found Monday in a student’s book bag during an administrative search Monday on the campus at 1339 Laney Walker Blvd.

The Richmond County School System police recovered the weapon and formally charged the student, parents were told in the letter. The incident is being addressed by law enforcement and the district’s code of conduct.

Richmond County jail records show 17-year-old Keon Lamar Bell was arrested Tuesday on charges of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, possession of a pistol or revolver by someone under 18 and possession of an article with altered identification. We’re working to learn whether he was the Laney student or was arrested in a different case.

The incident came 10 days after a student at Glenn Hills High School was caught with a gun and 11 days after a student at Butler Hugh School was caught with a knife in his fanny pack .

The adjacent Columbia County School District has also had a few school weapons incidents this month, including a gun being found in a student’s diaper bag .

