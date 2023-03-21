Submit Photos/Videos
Local students forecast their futures during Grovetown career event

Columbia County students forecast their futures at an event to display what career they might take on in the future.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, students from Grovetown and Harlem High School presented display booths that showed each of the career pathways available to students in the school system.

MORE | Richmond County student earns National Merit finalist status

Grovetown elementary fourth and fifth graders picked their top three interests before the event and then met with the student representatives. School leaders say they’re always looking for ways to keep students of all ages engaged.

Chandria Tenpenny, the school counselor, says, “Students can have a range of career pathways, and explore different careers. Sometimes students don’t know what they want to do when they enter the career job world.”

Tenpenny adds starting early gives them something to look forward to in the future when it comes to academics.

