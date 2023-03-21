Local angler lands new Clarks Hill record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local angler Michael Dollar now holds the Clarks Hill record for largest Flathead Catfish caught on line and reel. The fish was weighed on a certified scale at Raysville Bait and Tackle and came in at 70 lbs. even.

Dollar is from Raysville and says he caught the fish earlier this month on March 4th while crappie fishing. Dollar had to fight the fish for nearly 40 minutes since he was only using 6 lb. test fishing line. Dollar posted about his record catch on Facebook saying, “I still can’t believe this happened yesterday. 70 lbs Flathead on 6 lb. test crappie rod. Fought it close to 40 minutes. Bent the hook and broke my net. #HappyCrappie”.

Georgia Outdoor News keeps up with lake records in the state and posted Monday about Dollar’s catch being certified.

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake. (WRDW)

The new lake record was weighed on a certified scale at Raysville Bait and Tackle. (WRDW)

The 70 lb. flathead bent the hook of this tiny crappie jig, but it held on long enough to land the fish after 40 minutes. (WRDW)

You can read the full story on Dollar and his new record on the GON website by clicking here: 70 Pound Flathead On 6-lb. Test Sets New Clarks Hill Record

