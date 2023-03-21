Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Local angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Xavier Hatcher
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Trangender flag
Ga. Senate passes ban on gender medical procedures for youths
Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Ga. lawmakers vote to restrict vaping just like smoking
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
Dominique Morris
Suspect arrested in Augusta drive-by shooting on Henry Circle