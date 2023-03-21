Driver sentenced for killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been sentenced for killing Jody Kenny in a head-on crash in 2020 .

Robert Anthony Stanley pleaded guilty, and he was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain a lane. The first nine years will be served behind bars, and the remainder may be served on probation.

Stanley crashed into Kenny’s vehicle head-on near Furys Ferry Road and Riverside Drive while under the influence of several drugs including fentanyl and morphine, according to authorities.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS:

In early November when Stanley entered his plea, News 12 with Kenny’s daughter, Alexis Brantley, about finally seeing justice.

“She is a victim, and there was a murder, and I just hope justice is served,” she said.

“We loved to scrapbook. She was very crafty and shopping. She loved the craft festivals, Arts in the Hearts, and that was one of her favorite things to do, and I always enjoyed doing it with her,” said Brantley.

“He murdered my mom essentially. I’m sad it’s taken this long to get here, but I pray for peace for my family and that we do get justice for her,” said Brantley.

