Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

FREEZE WARNING into early Tuesday | 80s return by the end of the week
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Tuesday with mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight.

One more freezing cold night can be expected tonight into Tuesday morning, then Mother Nature flips the switch from unseasonably cold to unseasonably warm by Thursday and Friday. We are watching for the possibility of an isolated shower for Wednesday as a system passes to our north, but the week ahead is expected to be dry overall.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, then reaching into the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday and lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain chances late Friday and into the day on Saturday. Temps this weekend are looking to stay warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Xavier Hatcher
Suspect arrested in shooting death at McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
An auction house in Georgia confirmed to FOX Carolina that a Facebook post featured household...
Murdaugh items from double-murder site are for auction

Latest News

FREEZE WARNING in effect early Tuesday - but temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
FREEZE WARNING in effect early Tuesday - but temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
FREEZE WARNING tonight into early Tuesday. Luckily, feeling more like spring later this week.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
Freeze Warning tonight with lows below freezing tonight into early Tuesday. Warmer temps head...
Riley's 4:30 PM Forecast