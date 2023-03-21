Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Tuesday with mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight.

One more freezing cold night can be expected tonight into Tuesday morning, then Mother Nature flips the switch from unseasonably cold to unseasonably warm by Thursday and Friday. We are watching for the possibility of an isolated shower for Wednesday as a system passes to our north, but the week ahead is expected to be dry overall.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, then reaching into the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday and lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain chances late Friday and into the day on Saturday. Temps this weekend are looking to stay warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

