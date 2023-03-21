Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warmer days ahead for the rest of the week | Isolated shower possible Wednesday - better chance for rain Saturday
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening, but clouds will start to move into the region after midnight. Lows tonight will not be as cold and should stay in the low to mid-40s by early Wednesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday with a low chance for a light shower - most of the CSRA should stay dry during the majority of the day. Highs will be more seasonal and reach the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be above average in the low 50s. Afternoon highs will be much warmer in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

The warmer weather continues Friday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Our next front will bring a decent chance for rain Saturday. Timing right now looks to be mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Lightning and heavy rain are possible at times with rain ahead of the front, but we are not expecting severe weather. It will be breezy as the front moves through Saturday and highs will stay warm near 80. Most of Sunday looks dry with highs near 80 - but a few showers could show up late in the day into Sunday night. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Finally feeling like spring across the CSRA for the rest of the week.
Finally feeling like spring across the CSRA for the rest of the week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Local angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Xavier Hatcher
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Warmer Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
FREEZE WARNING in effect early Tuesday - but temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
FREEZE WARNING in effect early Tuesday - but temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
FREEZE WARNING tonight into early Tuesday. Luckily, feeling more like spring later this week.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast