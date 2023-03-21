Could Columbia County become a city? Leaders consider pros and cons

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County may be taking a step towards becoming a city.

Places like Evans and Martinez are unincorporated communities, while Harlem and Grovetown are cities.

Leaders are voting at the commission meeting. This vote is one of the initial steps for this change from county to city to be underway.

This has been a debated topic of if this should happen. Tuesday’s vote only will be for putting money towards a study.

The county hopes once this study comes back, it will give a better idea of what this would do when it comes to if taxes will rise or be lower and how much they would gain from the money they’re currently missing out on when it comes to franchise fees from Georgia Power.

DEVELOPING STORY Nick Viland is looking at what leaders decided and residents that have many questions and concerns.

From talking to County Manager Scott Johnson, he says the study will show ways for the government to become more efficient and function at a higher level. Opponents feel like it’s unnecessary. The price tag for all of this is up to $100,000.

There’s also a rezoning request for the Jones Creek subdivision that has drawn a crowd.

