Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Could Columbia County become a city? Leaders consider pros and cons

Columbia County may be taking a step towards becoming a city.
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County may be taking a step towards becoming a city.

Places like Evans and Martinez are unincorporated communities, while Harlem and Grovetown are cities.

Leaders are voting at the commission meeting. This vote is one of the initial steps for this change from county to city to be underway.

This has been a debated topic of if this should happen. Tuesday’s vote only will be for putting money towards a study.

MORE | Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city

The county hopes once this study comes back, it will give a better idea of what this would do when it comes to if taxes will rise or be lower and how much they would gain from the money they’re currently missing out on when it comes to franchise fees from Georgia Power.

From talking to County Manager Scott Johnson, he says the study will show ways for the government to become more efficient and function at a higher level. Opponents feel like it’s unnecessary. The price tag for all of this is up to $100,000.

There’s also a rezoning request for the Jones Creek subdivision that has drawn a crowd.

MORE | Lewiston Road construction updates, business owners speak out

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Local angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old’s fentanyl death in Aiken

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock
Warnock pushes bill to make sure Coast Guard vets get full benefits
Strom Thurmond seniors help special needs students exercise
Coast Guard
How proposed legislation could help the Coast Guard
Augusta looks at costs to tear down troubled boathouse
Deadra Thompson, a friend of Commen Gunn.
Speaking up on domestic violence — who will answer the call?