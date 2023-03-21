Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta looks at costs to tear down troubled boathouse

They used $500,000 from the Parks and Recs SPLOST 7 fund for the emergency removal of the mold.
By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition of the mold-infested Augusta Boathouse is officially on the table.

Augusta Commission members on Tuesday asked the city staff for an estimate of demolition costs.

Last week, commissioners had heard about an almost $6 million estimate to completely fix up the facility, including making repairs to the outside decking, rails and completely remodeling the inside kitchen, floors and bathrooms.

Mold spread into the building after a pipe broke during winter.

Four commissioners on Tuesday – Alvin Mason, Catherine Smith McKnight, Sean Frantom and Brandon Garrett – voiced their concern about money to remediate the mold, suggesting the building shouldn’t get money for mold removal if it could potentially be destroyed.

“Tear it down,” Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle said.

The Augusta Central Services Department says it’s probably best to prioritize looking for a new spot for the rowing club, use SPLOST 7 money totaling $580,000 to get rebuilding estimates, and look to SPLOST 9 for funds for a new boathouse.

That would be a five-year project with potentially no boathouse.

The commission told the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department to get some estimates on the cost of demolition and to return with the numbers in 30 days.

