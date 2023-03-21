Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber struck an Augusta drugstore Tuesday and got away not with money but with pharmaceuticals.
It happened at 11:10 a.m. at Peach Orchard Drugs, 2529 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned that a Black male came into the store dressed in dark clothing carrying a dark-colored bag. He approached the pharmacy counter and showed a handgun while demanding prescription narcotics, deputies said.
Upon receiving some narcotics, he fled the business and was seen getting into a dark-colored sport utility vehicle being driven by a white female.
The vehicle was last seen traveling down Woodward Avenue, deputies said.
