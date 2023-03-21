Submit Photos/Videos
3 injured after shooting at Augusta night club

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are injured after a shooting at an Augusta night club on Tuesday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy working a special at Level 9, located on the 3000 block of Damascus Road, heard a gun shot inside the club.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m., according to deputies.

Upon investigation, the deputy located two victims who had been shot at least one time.

MORE | Suspect arrested in shooting death at McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road

The first victim was a 22-year-old female who was shot in the back. The second victim was a 30-year-old female who was shot in the left thigh, according to deputies.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Upon further investigation, a third victim was later discovered when a 32-year-old male drove himself to the hospital for treatment of a gun shot to his lower back, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing. News 12 is working to gain more details.

