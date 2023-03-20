Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

With key tests, Plant Vogtle’s Unit 4 nearing final stretch

The new Unit 3 reactor at Plant Vogtle has started splitting atoms, a key step toward reaching commercial operation.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power on Monday began the last series of major tests ahead of the so-called initial fuel load for the new Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle.

It comes just days after a major milestone at Unit 4′s twin, Unit 3.

What began Monday at Unit 4 is called hot functional testing, which is done to make sure nuclear reactor components and systems work together and to confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load.

MORE | Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023

Crews will run Unit 4 plant systems without nuclear fuel in the reactor as they advance through the testing. As part of the process, crews will use the heat generated by the unit’s four reactor coolant pumps to raise the temperature and pressure of plant systems to normal operating levels.

Once normal operating temperature and pressure levels are achieved and sustained, the unit’s main turbine will be raised to normal operating speed using steam from the plant.

Vogtle Unit 4 is projected to enter service in late fourth quarter of 2023 or first quarter of 2024.

MORE | Murdaugh items from double-murder site are for auction

Unit 3 is ahead of Unit 4, and could go online in May or June of this year. On March 6, it began splitting atoms, creating the heat to produce steam that will generate electricity.

Units 1 and 2 at Vogtle have been operating for decades, with Units 3 and 4 under construction only in recent years. Once Units 3 and 4 are online, the nuclear power plant will be “the largest of its kind in the U.S.,” says Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.

The new Vogtle units are an essential part of Georgia Power’s commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers. Once operating, the two new units, which will be clean energy sources that produce zero air pollution, are expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

The new Unit 3 reactor at Plant Vogtle has started splitting atoms, a key step toward reaching commercial operation at the first new U.S. nuclear reactors built in decades.

Georgia Power said plant operators reached self-sustaining fission March 6. This means atoms are being split and heat is being created to produce steam to spin turbines that generate electricity.

Unit 3 continues with startup testing on factors like the coolant, steam supply, temperature and pressure, Georgia Power said.

MORE | Daylight saving time is almost upon us; here’s how to survive it

Power will be gradually raised before the generator is linked to the electric grid, with Unit 3 projected to go into full service in May or June.

Units 1 and 2 at Vogtle have been operating for decades, and the new Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years. Progress on Unit 3 is further along than Unit 4, so Unit 4 will be going through all these steps later ahead of projected commercial operation between November 2023 and March 2024.

Once Units 3 and 4 are online, the nuclear power plant will be “the largest of its kind in the U.S.,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.

Womack says the new units will provide “clean and emission-free energy for the next 60 to 80 years.”

MORE | American, Delta adding flights to Augusta during Masters

The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion. The reactors are now supposed to cost more than $30 billion. That doesn’t include $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to more than $34 billion.

“We remain focused on safely bringing this unit online, fully addressing any issues and getting it right at every level,” Womack said.

Georgia Power owns a minority of the two new reactors. The remaining shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Florida and parts of Alabama.

Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost, and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs.

MORE | Despite electricity rate hike, it’s in your power to cut costs

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

If you own a business, looking to buy a home, or thinking about investing, you could fall...
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
Truck weight limit would increase if Georgia bill approved
Big truck weight limit increase could pass in Georgia
Georgia Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’ activists charged with domestic terrorism.
Attorney generals file brief to protect communication in TikTok investigation
What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights