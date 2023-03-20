Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this Waynesboro runaway juvenile?

Cordarius Brown
Cordarius Brown(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the help of the community in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to officials, Cordarius Brown is believed to be in the Augusta area and possibly headed to Tennessee.

Brown is described to be approximately five foot six inches and around 142 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding Brown or his location please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-526-5013 or 706-554-8029, and callers may remain anonymous.

