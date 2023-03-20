WATCH LIVE: Family of Stephen Smith, attorneys to hold news conference Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road in 2015 are holding a virtual news conference.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter on Sunday announced they were representing the mother of Stephen Smith in the investigation into the death of her son.

The news conference is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will also be streamed on the law firm’s Facebook page.

Smith’s mother Sandy Smith, started an online fundraiser on Mar. 9 to have her son’s body independently exhumed and examined.

A release from the law firm states Smith’s family believes he was murdered and wants an unbiased look at his body and cause of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division re-opened the case in June 2021, shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh based on information discovered during that initial investigation.

In the year and a half since, no new details have come to light but SLED reports it has “made progress” and the case remains “active and ongoing.”

No suspects have ever been officially named in the teen’s death but the Murdaugh family name comes up several times in investigative files.

On Monday, Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh released the following statement in response to rumors that he was involved in Smith’s death:

“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother. I love them so much and miss them terribly. I haven’t spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration. Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family. I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me.”

Documents show investigators fielding tips about the Murdaugh family in the days and months following Smith’s death.

The first tip comes in early August, suggesting swirling rumors of a relationship between Smith and Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s eldest and now only surviving son.

Another rumor claims Buster Murdaugh and two other boys were responsible for the crime.

An investigator also fields another tip about another possible suspect.

That tipster tells them he passed along the information at the request of a well-known family Patriarch, former solicitor Randolph “Buster” Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s father and Buster Murdaugh’s grandfather.

No interviews are recorded with any member of the Murdaugh family during the initial investigation.

