USC Aiken receives honor for military-friendly qualities

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken was recently ranked first in the state and eighth nationally for military-friendliness among small public institutions.

As a result, the university’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Success received the elite Military Friendly Schools Gold Award by Military Times.

Institutions were evaluated using public data and survey responses. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey, and 250 were selected for the Gold award status based on thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates.

“We’re fortunate to be on a campus that values the contributions of our veterans, military service members, and their families, and is committed to their individual and collective success,” said Robert Murphy, director of Office of Veteran and Military Student Success

