Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

USC Aiken to host electronic sports championship this week

USC Aiken electronic sports
USC Aiken electronic sports(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will host the Peach Belt Conference electronic sports championship at the university’s Etherredge Center on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will feature the PBC Championships in “League of Legends” and “Overwatch.”

Tickets to the event are $10 for a single day and can be purchased through the Peach Belt Conference. Students attending from Peach Belt schools will receive free entry with their student ID.

MORE | USC Aiken receives honor for military-friendly qualities

The focus of the electronic sports team at USC Aiken is to bring students who love gaming together, regardless of background.

As a community of gamers, the team explores the educational and entertainment aspects of gaming, from weekly gaming sessions and tournaments, to gaming for charity and hosting speakers in the industry who can offer outside expertise. Learn more at https://www.usca.edu/campus-recreation-and-wellness/club-sports/esports.

A full schedule of events and streaming information can be found on the PeachBelt Conference website.

It’s a big week for electronic sports, with Augusta National Golf Club announcing Monday it will host an “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters” invitational.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

“EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters”
Augusta National Golf Club to host Road to the Masters Invitational
Drew Passmore's Little League jersey was retired.
6 years after death, teen baseball player is touching lives
North Augusta Lady Jackets
North Augusta leaders to honor champion girls basketball team
South Carolina players celebrate a basket during the second half in a second-round college...
March Madness: Top-seeded SC moves on after topping USF