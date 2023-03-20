USC Aiken to host electronic sports championship this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will host the Peach Belt Conference electronic sports championship at the university’s Etherredge Center on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will feature the PBC Championships in “League of Legends” and “Overwatch.”

Tickets to the event are $10 for a single day and can be purchased through the Peach Belt Conference. Students attending from Peach Belt schools will receive free entry with their student ID.

The focus of the electronic sports team at USC Aiken is to bring students who love gaming together, regardless of background.

As a community of gamers, the team explores the educational and entertainment aspects of gaming, from weekly gaming sessions and tournaments, to gaming for charity and hosting speakers in the industry who can offer outside expertise. Learn more at https://www.usca.edu/campus-recreation-and-wellness/club-sports/esports.

A full schedule of events and streaming information can be found on the PeachBelt Conference website.

It’s a big week for electronic sports, with Augusta National Golf Club announcing Monday it will host an “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters” invitational .

