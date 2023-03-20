Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested over terroristic threats, acts in Augusta

Kenyari Smith
Kenyari Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was accused of terroristic threats and acts.

Kenyari Smith, 25, was wanted on charges of terroristic threats and acts resulting from an incident that occurred March 1 in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had issued an alert to be on the lookout for him, but they said Monday morning that he had been found and was in custody.

