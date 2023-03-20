Suspect arrested in shooting death at McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting at a McDonald’s that claimed a young man’s life.

The suspect was identified as Xavier Hatcher, 23.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the shooting at 1:20 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of 19-year-old Daquantavious Proctor, of Augusta.

He says Proctor was shot at least one time.

The shooting occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3132 Peach Orchard Road, and deputies were later called to 20 Smith Drive, where the victim was found.

hatcher is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies.

