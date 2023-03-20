Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in shooting death at McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has located two people who were wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning on
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting at a McDonald’s that claimed a young man’s life.

The suspect was identified as Xavier Hatcher, 23.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the shooting at 1:20 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of 19-year-old Daquantavious Proctor, of Augusta.

MORE |Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street

He says Proctor was shot at least one time.

The shooting occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3132 Peach Orchard Road, and deputies were later called to 20 Smith Drive, where the victim was found.

hatcher is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
Raffensperger
Raffensperger holds news conference during Augusta appearance
Protester interrupts Brad Raffensperger appearance in Augusta.
Protester interrupts Augusta visit by Georgia elections chief
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has located two people who were wanted for questioning in...
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Ranffensperger
Watch as protester interrupts Raffensperger's Augusta appearance