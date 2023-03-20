Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County student earns National Merit finalist status

Song Ting Tang
Song Ting Tang(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Song Ting Tang, a senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Tang is the only student in Richmond County to achieve this status in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Less than 1 percent of students who took the PSAT in fall 2021 were named a National Merit finalist.

Tang competed against more than 16,000 semifinalists to be named a finalist by submitting an essay, letters of recommendation, SAT scores, transcripts, and documentation of school involvement and community service.

Finalists are eligible for corporate and college-sponsored scholarships.

