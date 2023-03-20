Submit Photos/Videos
Protester interrupts Augusta visit by Georgia elections chief

A protester interrupted an Augusta appearance by Georgia’s secretary of state on Monday.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A protester interrupted an Augusta appearance by Georgia’s secretary of state on Monday.

Brad Raffensperger appeared at noon before the Augusta Kiwanis during the group’s regular meeting at St. Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta.

Raffensperger was there to discuss recent upgrades to Georgia’s voting system, lessons learned in the 2020 and 2022 elections, and what Georgia voters can expect in 2024.

Raffensperger’s agency is in charge of running elections in the state, and he made national headlines when he recorded a call from then-President Donald Trump asking him to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn results showing Trump had lost.

Raffensperger refused, and actions by Trump and his allies in Georgia came under scrutiny by a Georgia special grand jury.

Raffensperger was there but not actually speaking when Monday’s protester carried a white sign around the room headed with the words “RAFFENSPEGER BETRAYED GA” when he sent out millions of absentee ballots. The sign asked whether Raffensperger was bribed to cover up and to “MALIGN TRUMP.”

The crowd continued eating as the man was herded out.

After the man left, Raffensperger addressed the issue, noting that when the presidential election took place, Georgia was under emergency measures.

“We actually sent out to all active and registered voters absentee ballot applications, not the ballots,” Reffensperger said.

He said considering the COVID emergency, election officials were concerned that if they didn’t have a uniform process that voters wouldn’t just get one application mailed to them but would get multiple ones from multiple groups ranging from political parties to the candidates themselves.

“By doing that, we felt we would level the playing field – everyone got treated the same,” he said.

“Elections done right should be a bipartisan, nonpartisan issue,” Raffensperger said.

After his speech, Raffensperger held a small news conference. Watch it here:

