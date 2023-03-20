Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta leaders to honor champion girls basketball team

By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of North Augusta is expected to honor the girls high school basketball team Monday night at the City Council meeting.

The North Augusta High School Ladyjackets won the state championship earlier this month.

The school honored the girls, the cheer team and their families at the school a few weeks ago.

We’re sending a huge congratulations to the hardworking athletes at North Augusta High.

