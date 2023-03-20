North Augusta leaders to honor champion girls basketball team

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of North Augusta is expected to honor the girls high school basketball team Monday night at the City Council meeting.

The North Augusta High School Ladyjackets won the state championship earlier this month.

The school honored the girls, the cheer team and their families at the school a few weeks ago.

We’re sending a huge congratulations to the hardworking athletes at North Augusta High.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.