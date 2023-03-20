Murdaugh items from double-murder site are for auction

PEMBROKE, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia’s Facebook post features household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

Liberty Auction in Pembroke posted about the items on Friday, but said more could be added later this week.

The auction will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Auction warehouse.

The company does not offer online or absentee bidding.

