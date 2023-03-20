Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Murdaugh items from double-murder site are for auction

An auction house in Georgia confirmed that a Facebook post featured household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaughs.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia’s Facebook post features household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

ALSO IN THE NEWS ...

Liberty Auction in Pembroke posted about the items on Friday, but said more could be added later this week.

The auction will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Auction warehouse.

The company does not offer online or absentee bidding.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith family attorneys to ask court for body to be exhumed
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father
Kenyari Smith
Suspect arrested over terroristic threats, acts in Augusta