Local Augusta businesses prepare for busy spring season

Between the green from St. Patrick’s Day and the greens of the Augusta National Golf Club, local businesses planned to be packed.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy weekend in the CSRA between St. Patrick’s Day and the 80th Annual Aiken Training Trials. Those big crowds aren’t the end for local business owners.

Between the green from  St. Patrick’s Day and the greens of the Augusta National Golf Club, local businesses planned to be packed.

Reservations for some restaurants in downtown Augusta have already started ahead of Masters week and are only expected to grow from here.

“It’s a good time,” Juan Jose Rodriguez De La Rosa, Pineapple Ink Tavern general manager said. “It’s craziness, but it’s always a great time.”

It’s the time of the year when things really start shaking up for local restaurants.

“I’m definitely anticipating it to be busy for us, we get people coming right off the highway,” Asian Brown, The Brunch House of Augusta owner, said.

Soon thousands are expected to drive on the highways, but the preparation work is already cooking

“These people are coming from all over the US and they’re kind of looking for that Georgia Southern touch,” Rodriguez De La Rosa said. “They want Southern food and that’s something that we’re going to bring.”

It can be a lot to bring to the table.

“We are making sure our service is tight and making sure our menus are together, making sure that we’re putting our best foot forward,” Rodriguez De La Rosa said.

“The exciting part is meeting different people from around the US and around the world,” Brown said.

Local restaurants are also able to introduce a taste of Augusta, because as the season blooms, so does the business.

“The more bodies of course that we have in our doors, the more people we can feed and more revenue for us,” Brown said.

Next Saturday is the spring edition of the 10th Street Bazaar. Local musicians, artists and vendors will be featured. The event starts at 11 a.m. on March 25.

