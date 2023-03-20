Submit Photos/Videos
Incoming ambulance service staffs up to prepare for launch

“I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic now that we have a start. And then we’re working towards some common goals,” said Gary Coker, Central EMS.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central Emergency Medical Service is fast-tracking its preparations to take over ambulance service here by hiring workers on the spot.

Ahead of its May 8 starting date, Central is looking to fill somewhere between 100 to 135 positions – up to 100 of them full-time.

While city open meetings have yet to distinguish a starting price for their service, an executive with the current provider previously said it would take about $10 million just to fully staff an EMS service.

To aid in hiring, Central is holding a job fair Monday.

The company is looking to hire managers, emergency medical technicians and parademics.

The job fair is taking place until 7 p.m. Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Stevens Creek Road.

Officials say they are trying to fill as many positions as possible.

The company is taking over from Gold Cross, which pulled out of the county after Augusta leaders opted not to provide the level of subsidies the company said it needed. This led to the selection of Central by state officials.

